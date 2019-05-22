It it disgusting we are voting tomorrow but, as unionists, vote we must

Ever since is was clear that the United Kingdom was standing candidates in the European election I have been concerned about the apathy among some Unionists.

In conversations I have had with them, I have heard constantly: “What’s the point?”, “Sure it’s a waste of time”, “Democratic vote ignored”.

Letter to the editor

Whilst I fully understand their frustration and frankly I am disgusted too that we have to vote again in this election I still believe it is vital that we use our democratic right and vote on Thursday, May 23.

I will be voting on Thursday, and I am not telling people who to give their first preference vote to, but I would really encourage the Unionist people to vote for the DUP, TUV, UUP and UKIP and transfer solid through these parties to ensure we return two Unionist MEPs even if it is for a short period of time.

Within Unionism we have our differences on various issues, but we have more in this election to unite us than divides us and I would appeal to my fellow unionists within the family of unionism to vote on Thursday and transfer strongly.

A ‘none’ vote or a failure to transfer will effectively be a vote to Sinn Fein and the pan-nationalist front who want to use this as another step towards their demand for a border poll and another attack on unionism within our position in this great United Kingdom.

Paul Berry, Independent unionist councillor, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council