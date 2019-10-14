It looks like we are about to see great betrayal of unionists

With the DUP no longer needed by the Conservatives to stay in government, it looks like we are about to see the great betrayal of unionists.

If we can read between the lines it seems that a referendum of some sort will take place on the deal proposed. This is contrary to what is happening in the rest of the UK where leave means leave.

Letter to the editor

With many affluent unionists more concerned about their pockets than the Union and nationalists/republicans in favour of staying in the EU, it is not looking that our place within the UK is safe.

Maybe if a referendum takes place unionists will wise up and see that this is a land-grab by the Republic and the EU.

This could be the greatest betrayal of Northern Ireland ever. It could be even worse than the Anglo Irish Agreement. The coming days could be pivotal to the destiny of Northern Ireland being a full member of the United Kingdom. This is another test of the unionist resolve to defend the Union against those who want to destroy it. I hope for our children’s sake we are up to the calling.

John Mulholland

Doagh, Co Antrim