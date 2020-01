Yesterday’s letter is very true.

(A history lesson – power is what London respects, Willie Methven).

If you look at the last government when the DUP held sway they were great fellows and even managed to get us some extra cash.

Also take the example of IRA/SF and their continued walk to real peace and the amount of money and power they’ve gained. They now command the ear of even the top politicians round the world. So in conclusion, yes, this still rings true today!

Sam McCreadie, Portstewart