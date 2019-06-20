It speaks volumes about Sinn Fein that they glorify a terrorist on a murder mission

It is no secret that Michelle O’Neill and several Sinn Fein politicians, along with their IRA ‘victim makers,’ attended the Time for Truth March on Sunday June 9 in Belfast, much to the abhorrence of victims, politicians, families of innocent victims, survivors etc.

Behind her Sinn Fein/IRA banner, O’Neill said, ‘I was proud to march with the families here today demanding truth and justice. Those attending today’s march did so with common cause’. She claims, ‘it is not good enough, it is not tolerable that these families have been denied access to justice’.

The organiser of that Sunday’s march maintains that the group does not believe in a hierarchy of victims.

In sharp contrast, by their words and actions it is clear that SF do however.

Following her appearance, Michelle O’Neill went to Crossmaglen in South Armagh to glorify and commemorate IRA man Peadar McElvanna. She tweeted, “Delighted to join with the family and friends of Vol Peadar McElvanna on his 40th anniversary. A very dignified and fitting commemoration. Well done everyone”. (McElvanna, accompanied by five other cowardly terrorists, hid in a cattle lorry in Crossmaglen on June 7 1979 with the collective intention of killing a patrol of eight riflemen of the 2nd Battalion Royal Green Jackets only to be killed himself when gun fire directed at the soldiers was fortunately able to be returned).

Michelle O’Neill and SF also continue to remain oblivious to the fact that the PIRA and republicans killed more Catholics than any other grouping in the troubles and are responsible for the deaths of over 2,000 innocent men, women and children.

Added to those victims are ten’s of thousands left injured, permanently disabled and physiologically scarred by their bombs and gun attacks.

Why is it that SF are only interested in supporting the families of those who were killed by state forces?

Why are they not interested in supporting the victims of the PIRA who have been denied access to justice or do such victims not matter?

Their elected representatives are supposed to act on all their constituent’s behalf on such matters are they not?!

To see Michelle O’Neill and her cabal attend such a march was nauseating, cynical and bereft of moral compass.

To glorify a terrorist on a mission of murder soon afterwards speaks volumes about SF and what they really think of the IRA’s innocent victims, their families and survivors.

No calls for truth and justice for them it is noted!

Issy Whyte, Dromore, Co Down