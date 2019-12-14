It was DUP stance on Brexit that cost Arlene Foster’s party dearly.

I was dismayed at Arlene Foster’s claim that it was ‘a pan nationalist’ pact that brought down her deputy leader in the general election 2019.

This is Ms Foster seeking any port in a storm type of refuge when the ‘dogs in street know that it was her party’s stance on Brexit and that of one of Brexit’s main architects, the aforementioned deputy leader, that cost her party dearly.

After all the votes cast and the Northern Ireland MPs returned to Parliament uncannily reflect the remain votes cast by NI in the Brexit plebiscite in 2016.

Raymond Kirby, Co Meath