It was the English who destroyed the native Irish language in the first place

Re a letter (entitled ‘Beware Sinn Fein’s language plan – southern Protestants hated compulsory Irish,’ Nov 18), by Robin Bury, November 18.

The following quote, ‘The imposition of compulsory Irish in all primary schools in 1922 was highly unpopular to Protestants.’

Is quite ironic when you consider the part that the English had in destroying the native language of Ireland in the first place.

I am sure that the complete banning of the use of Irish and the insistence of the sole use of English with the introduction of the national schools system in 1831, by the British, was highly unpopular with the millions of Irish who spoke the language and I am quite sure that they too hated the imposition of English to the detriment of their native language on their children and ultimately on the country.

Mary Russell, Dundalk