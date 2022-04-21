It would be unjust to penalise a parent who smacked their child

News Letter editorial

No child likes receiving it. Barely any parent likes dispensing it. And very few people derive any satisfaction if they oversee such a scene.

One easy response to such a method of discipline is to say that it is abhorrent and should be banned. That is what is happening rapidly across the UK and Ireland.

A ban on physical punishment of children already exists in Scotland and Wales. The Republic of Ireland has had a ban on slapping children since 2015. And groups such as the NSPCC want such a prohibition introduced in Northern Ireland.

However, while it is easy to explain the attractions of such a ban, it does not take much imagination to see the massive problems with it too.

Almost anyone who has lived in a society in which smacking is widespread (as it still is in these islands) will know that many conscientious parents resort to it from time to time.

Try, therefore, to envisage a scenario in which a stressed mother is dealing with an unruly child and, after a ban on smacking, she nonetheless spontaneously smacks the child for very bad behaviour.

Then think of how utterly inappropriate and unjust it would be to bring proceedings against such a mother, and to punish her through a public legal process.

Corporal punishment was banished from schools long ago. But it is another step entirely to remove that sanction from parents. Yet there is now a notable political reluctance to articulate such obvious points in defence of the rights of mothers and fathers to discipline their children physically.