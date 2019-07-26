Itr is no surprise that Sinn Fein are backing the murder of the unborn

The decision by Sinn Fein to support the murder of the unborn child should not be a shock in light of the fact that the organisation which spawned Sinn Fein, namely the PIRA, day and daily committed murder and no condemnation of such action has ever been made by the leadership of Sinn Fein.

Indeed, by their attendance at some commemorations they in fact have condoned such actions and no condemnation by British or/ and Irish governments.

Allegedly we are living in a so-called civilised society.

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena