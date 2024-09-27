TV presenter Graham Norton said Diana Ross’s, ‘Chain Reaction,’ evoked memories for him

When the music finished, I found myself back in 2024, standing at my kitchen sink, thrown from the arms of an incredibly vivid memory.

I had heard the screams and saw the flashing disco lights above the Waltzer. I could even smell the fairground aroma of candy floss.

The Eagles song had taken me back in time as it played on my kitchen radio. It reminded me of the memory evoking power of music and how the human soul responds to it.

Old songs can stir up emotions and transport us back in time. I saw this with my late father, a professional musician, who suffered with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dad would begin to weep when he heard Glen Miller’s, ‘Moonlight Serenade’. This had been his and my mother’s special love song.

They had met at The Plaza Ballroom in Belfast back in the 1940s and fallen in love. She had died also with Alzheimer’s some years before, but when dad heard their tune, his face would light up in recognition. He could no longer speak, but his expression looked as though he’d just seen someone he loved, then the tears would come, happy tears. A few bars of music could evoke so much emotion in him.

The transformative power of music is now widely recognized as an invaluable tool for people living with dementia.

Previously, I put a charity book together in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, after seeing the effect music had on my Alzheimer’s-stricken father. I asked numerous celebrities what song evoked a vivid memory for them? Many responded with songs by The Beatles.

Being a lifelong Beatle fan myself, of John Lennon in particular, I asked his son Julian, what song held vivid memories for him? He chose, ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’, by Procol Harem. Julian said he had been five-years-old, when his father took him to The Rolling Stones, ‘Rock and Roll Cirus,’ recording. The Procol Harem song was playing as they entered through a long hallway, passing through a curtain they were met by strange looking people, one of them a terrifying clown which left Julian with a lifelong fear of clowns.

Actress Kim Cattrall chose The Beatles’, ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand,’ as it reminds her of being allowed to stay up late one Sunday Night, to watch The Beatles US debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, in support of the ‘boys’ from her hometown of Liverpool.

Graham Norton deviated from the Fab Four and picked Diana Ross’s, ‘Chain Reaction,’ as it took him back to a youthful night in London, when he gave himself a black eye in his rush to get onto the dance floor when he heard it.

Studies show music can reconnect us with emotionally positive moments from our pasts. It is an effective prompt for reminiscing for those with dementia.