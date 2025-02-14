We are now encouraged to embrace the freedom and opportunities singledom can offer and that’s what Singles Appreciation Day is all about

Today is Singles Appreciation Day (SAD), admittedly it’s an unfortunate acronym but the message behind it is one of celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s no coincidence SAD falls the day after Valentine’s Day, it acts as a counter to Valentine’s Day focus on romantic relationships. SAD also makes a bit of a stand against the ‘smug marrieds’, a phrase popularised by author Helen Fielding in her Bridget Jones novels. Fielding coined the phrase to describe the feeling of being looked down upon for not being in a relationship. This pressure could lead some people into relationships with someone who is not ideal for them. I’ve been guilty of this.

Before I became a smug married, I went out with someone I thought was quite charming but as time passed my rose-tinted romantic spectacles became transparent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being immune to a new romantic partner’s faults is a trick Mother Nature plays on us to ensure we keep multiplying. When we are attracted to someone new, neurochemicals associated with pleasure and reward flood our brains, making us feel euphoric, this clouds our judgement and makes us immune to any faults the object of our affection may possess. It can take up to 18 months before we begin to see the real them.

I vividly saw my Mr Almost Right in his true colours when he spent the night before a Christmas soiree, memorising the answers to Trivial Pursuit in order to annihilate his opponents. When we arrived at his parent’s home, his mother remarked to his aunts that I reminded her of someone off the television. I waited expectantly to hear who my look-a-like was and she announced it was Pauline Calf (a comedy character portrayed by comedian Steve Coogan dressed as a woman!).

Things just kept going downhill when Mr Almost Right won at Trivial Pursuit (what a surprise!) but I went on to beat them at Scrabble. It’s safe to say my victory was not well received by this incredibly competitive family. They made the executive decision that the next game would be something different, and it would be, “family only”. So, “Pauline” was relegated to the bench from where I observed them closely and ruminated on our relationship’s future.

This was back in the 90s when smug marrieds were common and single women felt shunned, this is one of the many reasons why Bridget Jones was such a huge success as she resonated with so many women. I knew numerous females back then, who believed it was better to be going out with someone than go it solo, me included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, we are now encouraged to embrace the freedom and opportunities singledom can offer and that’s what Singles Appreciation Day is all about - a day to prioritise self-care and self-love.

Being in the wrong relationship is deeply unfulfilling. It’s better to be in no relationship, as I discovered that fateful night when I realised, I’d rather be alone than face a life with Mr Almost Right and his machete-mouthed mother. I prepared to take my leave, unchallenged.

“What game shall be play now?” I heard old ‘Machete-Mouth’ ponder. “Russian Roulette?” I suggested, as I made my escape, freeing myself up to eventually find true love.

The death of the saucy TV cheeky chappy as women find their voice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel-hopping one night, I came across Gino D’Acampo on Celebrity Juice. I couldn’t believe the dire programme kept getting commissioned, though it’s since been cancelled as its humour is now considered outdated. I was appalled by the disgusting remark D’Acampo made about his own wife. From that day I couldn’t bear to see him on screen with his fake misunderstanding of English and his penchant for flashing his bare backside.

Now, his boundary crossing, sexualised language has caught up with him, as numerous complaints have been made about his alleged behaviour spanning 12 years. Though in fairness his bosses seemed to encourage his risqué behaviour on screen.

Similarly, TV chef Gregg Wallace faces allegations of inappropriate sexual comments over 17 years from 13 people across several shows.

Some may regard this insignificant, as no physical contact was involved, but to be a low paid runner on these shows having to listen to “the talent,” talk to you like they’ve just called a telephone sex line (yes, they still exist!) obviously left some employees fearful and uncomfortable. No one should have to put up with that in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years this kind of behaviour has been dismissed as “banter” with men like Wallace and D’Acampo being branded “cheeky chappies,” but thanks to social media and increased public scrutiny, the televisual powers that be are being forced to take greater accountability.