Tommy is a tom cat who defecates in my front garden every day. I inherited him with my new house along with five other strays.

I’ve never been a cat person, but I am learning to share my garden with this motley crew. Each has a different personality.

The top cat is a huge white tom whom I’ve named ‘Rizz’, short for, ‘Charisma,’ as he possesses absolutely none! He’s old, aggressive and always has fresh battle scars on his nose. I can hear him caterwauling at night. When I give him food, he hisses at me.

Then there’s Columbo, so named because he likes to investigate everything.

There’s also a forceful tortoiseshell who follows me around meowing, demanding food. He’s a bit of a dictator, I’ve christened him Pussolini.

Another cat, a black one, never leaves, even when I feed him, he persists on looking through the window in “I haven’t gone away you know,” fashion, that’s Gerry. Lastly there’s a very vocal cat with the loudest meow I’ve ever heard, meet Ian!

Although I’m a dog person, I provide the feral bunch with sustenance, even though they subject me to hissy fits and dirty protests. There’s a definite hierarchy and territorial struggles amongst these pussies.

Rizz fights to remain Top Cat, but he’s clearly feeling his age and the youngsters appear to be planning a coupe. He has been sitting in the same spot in my garden since I moved in. It is quite definitely his territory, though when he’s out on manoeuvres, Gerry rushes over and urinates there.

Columbo is a big scaredy cat and prefers to conduct his investigations undercover, while Tommy Pooper is happy to stick to the front garden - his personal latrine.

Pussolini is a trip hazard and remains verbally abusive, but it’s Gerry and Ian who are really causing problems. They have taken to glaring at each other on my garden path as their power struggle escalates. As I’m a bit scared of cats I don’t want to walk between them. Their daily stand-off is forcing me to re-route my parade to the washing line, through the rockery, to peg out clothes.

I probably shouldn’t feed this bunch, but I feel sorry for them. There’s a growing feral cat problem in Northern Ireland, one of the main reasons for this is unneutered cats. Cats can have kittens as early as four months old. An unspayed female cat can have more than 100 kittens in her lifespan.

A feline named Dusty, made the Guinness Book of Records after producing 420 kittens in her lifetime. Cats can even give birth to kittens of different fathers at the same time. It’s estimated that there are more than 30,000 unneutered cats in Northern Ireland. Neutering your cat is highly recommended, not just to prevent unwanted kittens, but for the cat’s health.