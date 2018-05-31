Jamie Bryson: Loyalist generosity on flags still won’t satisfy the pan nationalist coalition

The recent development of flag protocols is a welcome step towards self-regulation by the loyalist community.

Such positive steps have faced criticism from Sinn Fein, SDLP and the Alliance party, but this is to be expected. I shall therefore to this loose grouping hereafter as the ‘Pan-Nationalist coalition’.

Venomous criticism from the pan-nationalist coalition is a visible manifestation of the fact that self-regulation is working, because it is acting as a barrier to the agenda of those seeking to eradicate every vestige of unionist cultural expression.

The protocol drawn by the East Belfast Community Initiative (EBCI),working alongside the Action For Community Transformation (ACT) Initiative and associated community groups, was a positive commitment to the rule of law.

Yet despite the pledge to erect only legal flags, and to do so within a defined time frame, this still did not satisfy the insatiable demands of those dedicated to waging war on unionist culture.

Noticeably Sinn Fein are allowing the Alliance party to take the lead in the cultural agitation, especially in South/East Belfast.

Alliance have embraced this role, and it appears they have roaming activists, desperately trying to find a Union flag.

We have ‘residents’ groups springing up to engage in agitation. These groups follow the same methodology used by Sinn Fein when targeting parading.

Last year we had the aptly named ‘South Belfast Residents Against Flags’.

This name was a little too blunt however. So in 2018 the group changed their name to ‘South Belfast Residents for Regulation of Flags’. Regulation is more subtle than outright demanding eradication, it also fits with Sinn Fein’s policy in relation to the display of flags.

The group claimed their remit was the Ormeau Road, but then issued statements commenting on flags in East Belfast, Sydenham and further afield.

They are represented by someone who was a signatory on a Sinn Fein politician’s election papers in recent years.

Following the EBCI protocol, the Ballynafeigh Unionist Forum also released a protocol for their area. Despite this protocol going further than any before it, and even eschewing the display of some entirely lawful historical flags, still the insatiable demands of the critics were not satisfied.

Indeed, Alliance party Councillors turned their fire on Green MLA Claire Bailey, who was criticised for supporting the protocol.

This is a clear demonstration of why loyalism should now adopt a ‘this far and no further’ approach.

The East Belfast protocol has drawn a line using the law as the parameters. I think this is the best approach.

This did not satisfy pan-nationalism. The Ballynafeigh protocol went even further, this did not satisfy pan-nationalism.

It does not matter how generous loyalism is, it will never satisfy the insatiable demands of those who have dedicated themselves to the eradication of every visible manifestation of British culture and identity.

Therefore I believe that fair, sensible and lawful flag protocols, tailored to suit different circumstances within each unionist community, is the way forward.

These protocols shouldn’t labour under the illusion that generous gestures will satisfy the demands of pan-nationalism, but rather should be built upon the best possible way to protect cultural expression within each unionist community.