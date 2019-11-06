Jeffrey Donaldson: The SDLP must clarify if the Shankill bomber Sean Kelly is welcome to canvass for them as well as for Sinn Fein

Sean Kelly has been canvassing for Sinn Fein in North Belfast but will he now be canvassing on behalf of the SDLP too?

I accept everyone can have a past and can change but Sean Kelly has shown no remorse for murdering nine innocent people, including two children, in the Shankill bomb.

Do the SDLP endorse his involvement in support of their pact?

Given the SDLP/Sinn Fein electoral pact, will Sean Kelly be welcome in South Belfast by Claire Hanna?

Column Eastwood must clarify.

The SDLP and Sinn Fein will stoop to any depth to damage the DUP.

Claire Hanna may hope to benefit from the SDLP/SF pact but the SDLP in South Down and Foyle certainly will not benefit.

Unionists will be very wary of endorsing this pact.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, DUP, Lagan Valley