Jeremy Kyle death is tragic – but what of sportspeople?

Whilst the suicide of one of the many thousands of participants who have voluntarily taken part in the Jeremy Kyle Show over the 14 years it has entertained millions is regrettable, ITV’s kneejerk decision to cancel it is somewhat strange when they continue to air sport like boxing and motor racing where deaths and injury are no strangers.

Clearly the lives of sportspeople are considered less valuable than the often dysfunctional souls who inhabited the now cancelled programme.

John Eoin Douglas, Edinburgh