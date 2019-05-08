Jim Allister: Complacency will result in the election of two non unionist MEPs

Unionism needs to steady itself and rise to the challenge in the European election.
Complacency will see two non-unionists elected.
My message is clear: full transfer between all unionist candidates, a call which, I trust can be reciprocated.
All shades of unionism has now someone to vote for, so there is opportunity to maximise the unionist vote through thorough-going transfers.
Unionist 1, 2, 3 is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.
The Euro election is not about who tops the poll, but who wins two seats — unionism or non-unionism.
Unionism needs to waken up.
I hope to see two Brexiteers elected, but at least two unionists, which primarily is why I am standing to give every unionist someone to vote for, and then transfer. It can be done.
Let’s do it.
Jim Allister MLA,
TUV leader