Jim Allister: Complacency will result in the election of two non unionist MEPs

Unionism needs to steady itself and rise to the challenge in the European election.

Complacency will see two non-unionists elected.

Letter to the editor

My message is clear: full transfer between all unionist candidates, a call which, I trust can be reciprocated.

All shades of unionism has now someone to vote for, so there is opportunity to maximise the unionist vote through thorough-going transfers.

Unionist 1, 2, 3 is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

The Euro election is not about who tops the poll, but who wins two seats — unionism or non-unionism.

Unionism needs to waken up.

I hope to see two Brexiteers elected, but at least two unionists, which primarily is why I am standing to give every unionist someone to vote for, and then transfer. It can be done.

Let’s do it.

Jim Allister MLA,

TUV leader