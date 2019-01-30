Jim Allister: If EU refuses further negotiations then it will have guaranteed no deal

The European Union can parrot as often as it likes that the deal is done, but the legal reality is very different: there is no deal until it is ratified and the United Kingdom has rightly refused ratification.

If, therefore, the EU persists in refusing further negotiations, then it will be the EU that guarantees no deal. Their choice.

The job of Brexiteers in Parliament and elsewhere, in the name of 17.4 million people, is now to ensure the government at last holds the line and calls the EU’s bluff.

Mrs May will be judged by delivery on her pledge of real change to the legal text of the draft Withdrawal Agreement.

If the EU chooses no deal, then so be it.

Jim Allister, MLA, TUV leader