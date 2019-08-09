Jim Allister: More scare-mongering over Brexit in the form of nonsense about a cull of dairy cows

When even the Brexit hostile leadership of the UFU repudiates BBC’s latest Brexit scare story you know how preposterous it is.

The claim from anonymous ‘experts’ that 45,000 dairy cows will have to be culled in Northern Ireland plumbs new depths, even for BBC Newsnight.

Letter to the editor

By cloaking themselves in anonymity they seek to avoid the shame and derision that would come their way when none of their predictions come true. But, for now, they serve their Remainer purposes.

What those who peddle this nonsense never want to discuss is the opportunity for Northern Ireland agriculture which arises when the Republic of Ireland prices itself out of the Great Britain market once it is required to pay the matching United Kingdom tariffs, arising from the European Union threat to impose such on British produce.

Currently the Republic relies on sales to the GB market for the survival of its agri-food industry.

In a scenario of mutual tariffs the Republic’s sales to GB will collapse, leaving a huge marketing opportunity for Northern Ireland produce.

Alternative outlets within our own UK will open up for NI as we step forward to fill the void left by Republic being priced out of the market. Moreover, Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has promised to stand by UK farmers in any Brexit adjustments and with billions no longer being poured into Brussels there will be the money to do it. So the latest scare-mongering deserves the same contempt as similar failed tactics during the referendum campaign.

Jim Allister MLA,

TUV leader, North Antrim