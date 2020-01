It is clear from the statement issued by the Irish language activists, after their meeting with the secretary of state today, that they are demanding a gold plated Irish language act that no one who cares anything for the Britishness of Northern Ireland could contemplate.

The very fact these campaigners were given the special treatment of such a meeting indicates the pandering to such insatiable interests at the heart of the talks process.

Letter to the editor

Jim Allister, QC MLA, North Antrim, TUV leader