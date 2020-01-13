Jim Allister: The unbalanced legacy proposals which will help rewrite history for terrorists are now to be implemented

Within 24 hours of Sinn Féin’s return to the top and heart of government, two realities were confirmed by triumphant republicans.

Junior minister Kearney boasted Stormont now created a “beachhead” for Irish unity and Coveney confirmed that the legacy proposals all participants had bought into were not about apportioning blame - hence, not about obtaining justice.

Declan Kearney, centre, with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (right) at Stormont on Friday. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

I have long warned that Sinn Fein would never be in Stormont to make Northern Ireland work, but to use it as a staging post to Irish unity.

Kearney confirms that is exactly the strategy.

Likewise, the unbalanced Stormont House legacy proposals, which will now be implemented, are not about hunting down the terrorists but facilitating the rewriting of history and further vilifying the security forces.

Hence, the boast that there will be no pursuit of the blameworthy terrorists.

This is the appalling place to which DUP weakness has brought us.

Jim Allister QC, MLA,

TUV leader, North Antrim