Jim Nicholson: Mallon was a no nonsense opponent but there was no personal animosity

I knew Seamus Mallon for decades having served on the old Armagh Council with him and then in later years as an opponent at Westminster constituency level. Seamus was always a tough, no nonsense opponent and whilst we had many political disagreements, we never let personal animosity come between us.

When he and I were on council together or vying for the Westminster seat, they were dark days in Northern Ireland.

Throughout he was a very strong advocate for nationalists, but I do believe that he thought deeply about the future and how nationalists and unionists could live peacefully together.

I offer my deepest sympathies to Seamus’s family and many friends who will be feeling particular loss at this time.

Jim Nicholson, Ex Ulster Unionist MP (he was defeated by Mr Mallon in Newry and Armagh in 1986) and MEP