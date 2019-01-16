Jim Nicholson: The Irish border backstop is clearly the problem

Now the House of Commons has made its position clear on the prime minister’s Withdrawal Agreement, Brussels’ reaction will be extremely important.

The backstop is clearly the problem.

Letter to the editor

Last night’s vote demonstrates what we have known for months.

We now have the opportunity to fix it.

This week we have already heard mutterings about movement on the EU side.

If we can fix the withdrawal agreement and in particular the backstop, we avoid the ‘no deal’ outcome which would have serious consequences for both the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Brussels has the room and ability to manoeuvre.

It is time for the EU to reflect on this vote, show maturity, and find a better agreement that can be accepted by a majority in the House of Commons and ensure we leave the European Union with a good deal.

Jim Nicholson, Ulster Unionist Party MEP