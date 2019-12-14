Joint committee of Irish Parliament engages in nationalist groupthink over the de Souza citizenship case

If ever we wanted an insight into Irish nationalist groupthink at the highest level, it was provided by the December 4 meeting of the Irish Parliament’s Joint Committee on Justice and Equality (a joint committee of Dail and Senate members that scrutinises the work of the Irish Department of Justice and Equality).

The meeting was devoted to Emma de Souza, who is campaigning to have British citizenship law amended so that people from Northern Ireland would no longer be automatic British citizens.

Letter to the editor

She argues that the provision in the Belfast Agreement that says that people from Northern Ireland may ‘identify as’ Irish or British or both means that British citizenship ought to be relegated to a mere choice.

This is despite the same clause of the agreement referring only to a right to hold ‘both British and Irish citizenship’. In October, this argument was dismissed in a withering judgment of the Upper Tribunal (equivalent to the high court), which also declined permission to appeal, but Mrs De Souza has stated her intention to go to the Court of Appeal and is currently fundraising for her legal costs.

The Joint Committee, three of the nine attending members of which were from Sinn Fein (Gerry Adams, Niall O Donnghaile and Caoimhghin O Caolain), invited Mrs De Souza to give evidence along with Professor Colin Harvey, a nationalist academic, and a representative of the Committee on the Administration of Justice.

All three repeated arguments conflating identity and citizenship and asserting a non-existent ‘right’ to choose citizenship. These are based on a nationalist interpretation of the Belfast Agreement and an apparent inability to appreciate that it is as much a unionist creation as a nationalist one.

Nobody had been invited to put the case for the interpretation of the Upper Tribunal, or to give a unionist view or indeed any kind of an alternative view. There were no dissenting voices among the committee members.

Nobody present even contemplated the possibility that the tribunal may have been correct. All apparently believe that, in 1998, unionists and the UK government agreed that British citizenship should no longer be the default for those born in Northern Ireland; and that despite such an agreement, the UK government chose not to include this in the legislation that gave effect to the agreement, and nobody in Parliament (including nationalist MPs) noticed.

The meeting ended with O Caolain, the Sinn Fein chairman of the Joint Committee, asserting that British taxpayers’ money was being used to ‘crush Irish rights’, and accepting a proposal by Gerry Adams that it should write to the Irish government, urging it to give practical (presumably financial) support to De Souza’s appeal.

As predicted, the De Souza campaign is moving firmly into the political arena. Nationalism is exerting significant pressure and recent remarks at a Westminster Committee by the Secretary of State Julian Smith — when he appeared to contemplate amendments to UK citizenship law — indicate that it might be working.

What are unionist representatives doing to defend the extant interpretation of the Belfast Agreement and UK citizenship law from this campaign?

J. Martin,

Belfast