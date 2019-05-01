Keep Christ and morals in mind when casting vote

The campaigning in the local government elections is nearly over and we go to the polls on Thursday.

Voters will take many things into consideration, including, of course, local issues, before deciding how to allocate their preferences. We are not a party political organization but we encourage evangelical Christians to examine the various party manifestoes, and to ask candidates where they stand on key moral and ethical issues such as marriage, abortion and the sanctity of the Lord’s Day.

We also urge all Christians to pray for our Province and nation in these days of spiritual and moral decline, political upheaval and uncertainty.

Wallace Thompson, The Caleb Foundation