Kenny Donaldson: The Brexit Party needs be clear on terror

Our group houses political opinion from across the spectrum and we do not take a position in terms of support for any political party.

What we will do, unashamedly, is challenge and political party or representative who fails to stand by and for innocent victims/survivors of terrorism.

The Brexit Party fall within this charge in terms of its endorsement and continued support of prominent member Claire Fox who has still refused to account for her past position in respect of the Provisional IRA and wider Provisional Sinn Fein movement.

We challenged the Brexit Party at the point she was selected to contest the previous European election, the response given to the legitimate concerns of very many innocent victims/survivors of terrorism was appalling and indeed borderline contemptuous.

Within an email response from The Brexit Party’s media centre was written:

“It would be wrong for our organisation to become a vehicle for the very different campaign to address the many painful issues associated with the Troubles. This is not what the Brexit Party is about.

“That is not to say that we do not recognise the strength of feeling among those you represent, or acknowledge that Ms Fox’s candidacy has, by association, temporarily drawn us into what is a very sensitive debate.

“As you can imagine, we are fully focused on the campaign to restore trust in democracy and ensure that the UK leaves the EU in the way that voters were promised. It is now less than two weeks until polling day and every moment counts.

“You will understand that 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit are now looking to our party to deliver the best possible results at the European elections, and we must not let them down.”

This response was and remains unsatisfactory, we call upon the Brexit Party to state very clearly its position on terrorism in the context of the Northern Ireland Troubles and we expect the party to be proactive in showing willingness to meet a reputation of our organisation.

The party wishes to be represented in our nation’s parliament, they and others owe it to the population to make clear their position on these issues.

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman, Innocent Victims United, Fermanagh