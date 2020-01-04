Killing Iranian general might have been justified but creates a global risk

A number of vital issues can quickly become entangled in the debate over the US decision to kill Iran’s top military leader.

One such entanglement is the moral rightness and wrongness of such a response to Tehran’s foreign aggression, as opposed to the wisdom of it.

The world is full of people who would rightly deserve a violent death, but whom it might often be better to leave alone. During our own Troubles, for example, terrorist leaders lived and died and plotted their murder and mayhem, well known to the UK authorities. But Britain knew that killing them would have turned them into martyrs and perhaps increased support for the IRA across Ireland.

The violence involving Iran is on a completely different orbit to our own past conflict. The country is known to have sponsored killings and terrorism in many countries.

Even so, the drone strike against General Qassem Soleiman is a massive escalation and gamble. It could yet lead to a major conflagration that sucks in the United Kingdom.

Mr Trump’s decision is undermined by some of the rash comments that he makes, the way he has got rid of some of his most respected advisors and foolish past comments such as that he knows far better than his generals (which, in a man who was the perfect age to serve his nation in Vietnam but never did, was all the more silly).

We now can only hope that this strike serves to restrain Iran’s worst instincts, rather than inflame them.