Kyle Paisley: The British Parliament is about the lowest common denominator on morals in Western Europe

There’s nothing ‘magnificent’ (as some have described it) about legislation that will rob the innocents of life, and thus brings Northern Ireland into line with ‘Great’ Britain.

And it’s not as if new law is solely about emergency cases.

NI will become as ‘free’ as Britain, where legislators can’t tell the difference between liberty and licence. Nor can they distinguish between love and lust.

The British Parliament is about the lowest common denominator on morals in Western Europe.

Rev Kyle Paisley, Suffolk