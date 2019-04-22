Let Muslims and Jews - not just Catholics - use rebuilt Notre Dame

I was interested to learn that, despite its monopolisation by Roman Catholics, Notre Dame is owned not by the Vatican but by the French Government.

With French President Emmanuel Macron having already signalled that he is open to new ideas for rebuilding the cathedral, perhaps it is time to consider reconstructing it as a multi-faith centre for use by all.

For example, the incorporation of a minaret in place of the destroyed spire would be of use to Muslims, whilst the provision of a cafe or restaurant would be in the spirit of Laïcité, the secularism on which the French state is founded, and would appeal to persons of all faiths and none especially if dietary regimes like Kosher, Halal and Veganism were to be catered for.

John Eoin Douglas, Edinburgh