Let there be a unionist exchange of ideas which may result in policies being fully endorsed by the unionist electorate

Alex Kane’s piece (‘Blame game no answer to unionism’s problems,’ Jan 6 ) is insightful, thoughtful and perceptive.

The term unionism is an abstraction which has several sub-sets as exemplified in political parties viz, DUP, UUP, TUV, PUP, and the nebulous grouping of ‘loyalism’.

Political comment in Northern Ireland tends to be put in a historical context in attempts to define unionism.

The narrative begins with an account of how London in the 1600s (for its own selfish and strategic interests) deliberately placed Protestant settlers in the north east corner of Ireland to thwart the expansion of Catholic imperialist Spain through Catholic Ireland thus giving a left-hook to the innards of England.

Then in 1992/93 we are told the then British government has ‘no selfish strategic or economic interest’ in Northern Ireland.

Alex categorises the betrayals of unionism by successive British governments. The dilemma for unionist leaders is how can they create policies which will attract electoral support against the incessant attrition of Britishness.

Now Boris Johnson does not wish to countenance a Brexit economic left-hook through the Republic of Ireland to the innards of England hence the dumping of unionists who no longer have any strategic value.

What can unionists do? They can expect no succour from ‘the transient nonentities’ (to borrow Dominic Cummings’ splendid phrase) of the Northern Ireland Office where most of them wouldn’t know the difference between a Belfast bap and a soda farl.

It’s time to break out from the defensive laager, with a shrinking perimeter and strike strategically politically. Unionism faces an existential crisis and as Dr Norman Hamilton has indicated (‘Unionism appears to have few ideas and little vision for a healthy society,’ December 31) this debate must not fizzle out but be continued until certainty is brought to an honourable cause.

An ancient Roman could say with pride: ‘Civis Romanus sum’ and my hope is that I can say: ‘Civis Britannicus sum’.

Let there be an exchange of ideas which may result in policies being fully endorsed by the unionist electorate. The task will not be easy.

Former unionists must shape their own future.

I recall speaking to a departing British District Commissioner (‘Piggy’ Lister ) 55 years ago on the stoep of his jacaranda-wrapped bungalow in Northern Rhodesia and he told me that one of the principles of British colonial policy was to give a cast-iron guarantee and then beaver away in the opposite direction.

George McNally, Washington DC