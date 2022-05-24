Let’s hope London rejects entirely US pressure on protocol

News Letter editorial

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Richard Neal crossed the border on their mission to point out the wrongs of Brexit and their view that there must be no hardening of the Irish land border.

At that time, Sinn Fein had – disgracefully – been allowed to collapse Stormont, ostensibly over the Cash for Ash scandal, and then to keep it down for what was by then already more than two years, until they got their long-term sectarian goal of an Irish language act.

But Ms Pelosi and Mr Neal had little to say about such vandalism, and instead lectured the government for allegedly threatening the 1998 Belfast Agreement. That deal had set up mandatory coalition, which by 2019 had been damaged by SF.

Ms Pelosi, as speaker of the House of Representatives, is the third most senior US politician, and next in line after the vice president to assume the presidency if a vacancy emerges. Mr Neal is chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the most powerful bodies in the United States.

Now he is back on an all island tour, this time with less famous, but supposedly bipartisan, politicians who seem similarly biased in their anti British approach to NI.

The travelling group is delighting Sinn Fein, and showing an instinctive disregard for unionists, with their repeated ‘warnings’ about London’s threat to peace due to its plans to act unilaterally on rectifying the Northern Ireland Protocol.