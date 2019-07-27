Letter writer’s dates relating to 1641 and Cromwell are wrong

I read with some bemusement Mary Russell’s claim (‘The 1641 rebellion came about because of resentment by the Catholic Irish and old English at the dispossession of their lands,’ July 25) that the Catholics rose because they felt threatened because of a ‘threat from ... Cromwell’s puritan army in England who was at war with King Charles’.

As the Irish rebellion broke out on 23rd October 1641 and the English Civil War started on 22nd August 1642 and Cromwell was not in command of the New Model Army until 1645 this clearly cannot be the case.

A closer attention to details would not go amiss — and not only in the timeline of the period.

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney