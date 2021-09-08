A cunning plan to get drugs for Northern Ireland sourced from the south of Ireland

The EU has prevented 900 medicines from reaching Northern Ireland from the rest of UK

As a septuagenarian prescribed a veritable cocktail of drugs, I was a bit concerned about the EU managing to have 900 medicines prevented from reaching Northern Ireland from the rest of United Kingdom, and a further 2,400 at risk.

That means perhaps 3,000+ are prevented or at risk.

Some of my meds are bound to be affected. But a chat with an old friend, similarly medicated, de stressed me somewhat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

“Never worry,” he reassured me. “There’ll be no shortage of what we need.”

I asked him why.

He replied: “The drug companies are still making them, It’s just a matter of how they get here.

“Hasn’t thon gulpin Coveney in Dublin been doing all he can to help the EU lot stick it to the UK and to us up here?

“And not just for the hell of it. No. Trying to suck to Brussels for favours.”

My old friend continued: “Looks like he’s succeeded and pleased the gauleiters. Now they’ve tossed him a bone. OK, so maybe we can’t bring them in now from UK but we can buy all the drugs we need via the south instead.

“Coveney has engineered a nice wee earner for the Republic’s economy that’s maybe not just too clever right now.”

Like Tesco says — every little helps.

Davy Wight, Carrick

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry