A few salient points about Eamon De Valera before and during the war

Letter to the editor

Micheal O’Cathail (‘Ireland was like many other states in being neutral during World War II’, October 28, see link below) takes issue with Samuel Morrison and accuses him of “not being fair in suggesting that ... Mr Eamon De Valera ... was supportive of 20th century Nazism”.

Perhaps a few salient points could be considered.

As early as March 1938, in presenting the Free State Army estimates to the Dail, De Valera declared “If England seeks to use any part of our national territory for any purpose for which we do not agree, we have friends amongst the Great Powers of Europe who will come to our aid“.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The liberation of Belsen and the revelation of the Nazi Holocaust came on the 15th April 1945, a full fortnight before Hitler’s suicide and De Valera’s signing of a condolence book at the German Embassy.

As has been recently revealed those citizens of the Irish Free State who left to participate in the struggle against Nazism were, on their return, ‘blacklisted’ by their government, a practice which had “Dev’s knowledge and authority“.

In truth it appears that De Valera’s outlook might well have been that of a sneaking admiration of one 20th century nationalist for another.

Robert Wallace, Portadown

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.