In Northern Ireland, government ministers travelled to a mass breach of Covid restrictions at the Bobby Storey funeral in full view of TV cameras on the very day legislation on coronavirus was being debated in Stormont. No one was reprimanded. No resignations

Whatever you think of Allegra Stratton it is interesting that she went within 24 hours of a video of her comments becoming public.

In contrast to Belfast where there was no consequence for the flagrant breach at the Bobby Storey funeral, in London an apologetic and tearful Allegra Stratton resigned as an adviser to Boris Johnson and offered her "profound apologies" after footage emerged of her and Downing Street aides apparently joking about a Christmas party held during last year's lockdown

Some of them were taken to the funeral in ministerial cars.

There followed a debate in the assembly, a police investigation and multiple reports — all of which ultimately ended up with no one being held accountable.

No one reprimanded.

No resignations.

Letter to the editor

No one shamed from public office.

We were all asked to believe that this should simply be put behind us.

Some of those most damning in their criticism of a lowly Downing Street press apparatchik were the most eager to brush a much worse scandal under the carpet when it came to Northern Ireland.

Samuel Morrison, TUV, Dromore, Co Down

