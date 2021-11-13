Abortion consultation showed that most people in Northern Ireland agree life is sacred

Letter to the editor

Sandra Chapman in her column last Saturday (‘Abortion is still a very difficult issue in Northern Ireland’, November 6) wrote “as we count down to Christmas, which has at its heart a baby born to parents too poor to provide a proper home for it”.

In the Bible. Joseph and Mary had a home in Nazareth. They were only in Bethlehem obeying an order to fulfil a census, and the town was full of people on the same mission. This was not some poor family who couldn’t afford their child a proper home.

In concluding her article she then says “can a young up and coming society, where everyone is expected to work and pay tax, change, virtually overnight, in order to fulfil the values of a minority, whose religious credentials dictate how they live?”.

But at the public consultation on relaxing the abortion laws, the vast majority of respondents, of all religions and none, made clear their belief that life is sacred, whether that life is inconvenient to the mother or not.

This is not a matter of a few ‘Bible-thumpers’ dictating government policy. Mothers and fathers have always had to work, to pay tax, but also to raise their families in a loving home environment. Not to have their childrens’ lives ended in the womb in a cold and heartless manner.

Gordon McNeill, Portadown

