Action against the Northern Ireland Protocol must come from the unionist political leadership

If one thing the latest poll in the Republic has proven, it is that the majority there are no friends of unionists (‘Poll shows majority in Republic unwilling to make Irish unity more palatable to unionists,’ November 29, see link below).

When we look at whom we are depending on to sort out the protocol and the East/West relationship, we are on very slippery ground.

One spokesperson from the DUP said that it was their party who brought the EU back to the negotiation table.

Was it? It was their party who along with the UUP voted through EU directives to allow for the implementation of the protocol!

Now we have reached December and the DUP are still reneging on bringing down the institutions a month after they said they would if the protocol was not annulled.

Do they know something we don’t know?

I doubt it as Lord Frost has said that both parties are still a long way apart and relationships seem very frosty but still the British have not played their Article 16 card.

I think it will take a lot more than an Orange Order petition to get rid of this foreign aggressor, cheered on by our noisy neighbours.

Any action against the protocol must come from the unionist political leadership who should advise their people to what steps they can take to support them.

I know that the pandemic has curtailed much more protest but they should not leave it to impressionable people to do the protesting for unionist upper classes.

As May approaches, unionist people are in a dilemma as to the benefit of voting for any of the two main unionist parties.

At this time, they have put up little opposition to the pan-nationalist front, as foreign aggressors seek to destroy our sovereignty and full place in the United Kingdom.

John Mulholland, Doagh

