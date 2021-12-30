Letter to the editor

In the aftermath of Christmas, and of the doom and gloom report given by our deputy first minister of “potentially” (safe word to use) 11,000 cases of Covid a day at Christmas, there has been virtually nothing in newsprint since.

Surely there are figures. In a pandemic you can’t have days of holiday. The work has to go on unfortunately. But not a statistic, even in the News Letter, which always gives the data.

Is this a good time to ‘hide’ good news. The Republic of Ireland have been publishing daily figures (shown in the News Letter) but none here in Northern Ireland! Has anyone noticed that patients in hospital with Covid dropped by 25% between December 13 and Dec 23?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is good news, but not a word of mention. Don’t lift the peoples’ spirits whatever you do.

Are we waiting for a reduction in case numbers and then the executive will say: ‘That proves the restrictions we brought in have worked?’

Many elderly people will have been scared by the talk of 11,000 case and 30,000 cases talked up by Ms O’Neill to the extent they may not have ventured out of their home over Christmas, or, New Year, for all we know. Where does the responsibility for mental health issues lie?

Gordon McNeill, Portadown

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.