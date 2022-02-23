Alliance councillor comes across as condescending

Letter to the editor

As is his right Councillor Michael Long has replied to my letter on his problems with Robbie Butler attending the rally in Dromore Orange Hall (‘My party is neither pro nor anti-Union: we are just ‘Alliance’,’ February 17, see link below).

However in typical Alliance manner he comes across as condescending.

The implication in his letter being that people like me are too backward thinking to see that Alliance knows best.

He also has said in another forum that the DUP proposal to mark the anniversary of the Bloody Friday bombings as a sham fight — condescending, callous and hurtful to those who lost loved ones in that atrocity in one go.

Way to go Mr Long.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

