Amnesty is not civilised, as SDLP says — nor is terrorists in government

In our assembly when Nichola Mallon SDLP MLA opened the recall debate on legacy she stated “This legacy proposal is a disgrace and nowhere in the civilised world would it be tolerated”.

She was right in her condemnation of the government’s plan, however she might also reflect that it was a ‘sainted’ SDLP leader who was instrumental in paving the way for unrepentant PIRA terrorists to end up in our government.

Nowhere in the civilised world would this be tolerated either and nowhere would God fearing Catholics vote for those who killed their Protestant neighbours.

Her assembly colleague raised the appalling murder of Patsy Gillespie, imitating her party leader who did the same in Westminster. However, this is the same Colum Eastwood SDLP MP who not long ago carried the coffin of a republican terrorist.

Masked terrorists were present and shots were fired ‘in honour’ of the deceased. Eastwood claims that his actions were justified because the republican terrorist was an old school friend.

So, the question is, would Eastwood have also carried the coffin of a republican terrorist, believed to have been involved in the brutal murder of Patsy Gillespie, if he was a childhood friend?

Tom Nash, Derriaghy

