An Afghanistan tattoo for Tony Blair, not a knighthood

Tony Blair should be offered an ’Afghanistan’ tattoo instead of a knighthood (‘Blair was a flawed PM but of course he should be called Sir,’ Ben Lowry, January 8, see link below).

Each letter might represent £2 billion of tax revenue, wasted in a pointless and un-winnable war, with countless lives lost or permanently scarred.

Are UK pensioners facing food and fuel poverty, with loss of the triple lock, because billions have been squandered on warfare overseas? Let’s have NHS operations please, not military operations.

Dr JT Hardy, Belfast BT5

Ben Lowry: Tony Blair was a flawed PM but of course he should be called Sir

