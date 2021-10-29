Article on Armagh centenary service reflected concerns over lack of unionist culture

Letter to the editor

I write to congratulate Ben Lowry on his recent article regarding the NI Centenary Service at Armagh (‘Centenary service should have celebrated Northern Ireland, ’ October 23, see link below).

I found his comments accurately reflected my own feelings and I am sure of many within the unionist community in regards to the total lack of any expression of unionist culture.

As he stated, it is obvious that the mandarins at the NIO have no regard for the unionist population and continue to pander to the influence of SF/IRA. It also begs the question did our political leaders at Stormont have no input to this service or did they quietly acquiesce?

It leaves the question do we need Stormont if the NIO are running everything from their lair at Stormont Castle?

Sam Walker, Co Down

Ben Lowry:Centenary church service should have celebrated Northern Ireland

