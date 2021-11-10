Austin Currie was a true giant of Irish politics

Austin Currie (left) with his fellow SDLP leaders Gerry Fitt, John Hume and Paddy Devlin. Photo: PA archive

I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of a good friend and colleague, Austin Currie.

I valued his friendship from our days in Northern Ireland politics together although we represented different political parties.

Our friendship continued when we were both elected as Fine Gael colleagues in elections held on the same day in 1989 – he as a Fine Gael TD and myself as a Fine Gael MEP.

Letter to the editor

He was a true giant of Irish politics. I always valued and respected his political contribution in both parts of Ireland.

Although others have been given or tried to claim the credit – he was the real founder of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Movement and he was totally committed to achieving equality based on non-violent means and respect for both traditions on this island.

We had planned to meet up again several times over the last two years but were denied the opportunity of doing so because of Covid 19 – I will forever regret that we were unable to do this.

I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to his wife Annita, his daughter and Fine Gael colleague, Senator Eimear Currie, her siblings, and the wider family circle.