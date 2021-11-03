Letter to the editor

Recently, I joined crowds outside the gates of Belfast City Hall to mark the 40th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Northern Ireland.

While it was an act of celebration for how far we have come in terms of changing attitudes, breaking old barriers, and forging a path to a society where all feel valued, it was equally a sober reminder of the progress we still need to make as a society.

Over the past few years we have seen the hard-fought and equally successful campaign for marriage equality here. But we cannot make the mistake of falling into complacency and we must listen when we are told we can do better.

Our job of building a just, fair, and equal community for all will not be complete for as long as LGBT+ children in our schools fall victim to homophobic bullying; are unable to access appropriate mental health support services; and still walk the streets of Northern Ireland in fear of violence and discrimination.

Right across North Down, people recognise the urgent need to tackle these challenges. LGBT+ people in our community are our friends and family members, and we cannot be said to be looking after our entire community until their well-being and fair treatment is assured.

As a small but significant additional step on that journey to becoming the more inclusive and welcoming place we strive to be, I have seconded a cross-party motion to Ards and North Down Borough Council to ban the cruel practice of so-called conversion therapy.

The passage of this motion will be a statement of our belief regarding a potential ban, but it will also be a loud statement of solidarity to our LGBT+ neighbours, friends and family members, to say we stand with you.

We have come a long way as a society, but there is still much more work to do.

Councillor Connie Egan, Alliance, North Down

