Ben Habib: For first time in years there is cause for optimism about the Union

Richard Tice of Reform UK and TUV leader Jim Allister with Ben Habib and TUV councillor Ron McDowell back in March when the alliance between the TUV and Reform was announced

A letter from Ben Habib:

When Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and Gavin Robinson after him, claimed the Irish Sea border had gone, the DUP crossed the Rubicon. It is one thing not to tell the whole truth. It is quite another to deceive the unionist community on the existence of the Union.

Their deception has thus far cost them three MPs, down from eight to five. Sammy Wilson also came close to losing his seat. The good news is their replacement: Jim Allister, leader of the TUV. He is a titan by comparison and will fight tooth and nail for the restoration of the Union and betterment of the UK.

I am proud of the role I played in assisting the TUV in the general election. It was Jim and I that brokered the alliance between the TUV and Reform UK, the party of which I am co-deputy leader. I also personally ensured the TUV had the funds required to contest the fourteen seats in which it stood.

When I joined Reform UK in March 2023, I did so based on promises made to me by its then leader, Richard Tice. These included a commitment to fight for the Union. I am confident Reform UK, under Nigel Farage, will stick to that pledge and the alliance with the TUV.

Together with Reform’s five MPs, the TUV/ Reform alliance outnumbers MPs from the DUP. The DUP will be forced to take its lead from us. Political unionism has thereby emerged from the election with thirteen members of Parliament. This is the manifestation of the strength I foresaw by a pan-UK approach to political unionism.

For the first time in years there is cause for optimism about the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The TUV should now build on this by winning more seats in future local, Stormont and Parliamentary elections. It should compete for these without fear or favour. For my part, I will support it and Jim as best I can.

I thank all those who voted for the TUV in the general election. To those who did not, I urge you to consider doing so in the future.