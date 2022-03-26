Challenge to condemn the killings of over 3900 Palestinians since 2014

Letter to the editor

Jackie Goodall of the self styled Ireland Israel Alliance has written about the recent killings of Israelis and the apparent lack of interest in these victims (‘The murders of Israelis are dehumanised and should not be ignored by Irish media,’ March 24, see link below).

I am opposed to all killings as they break hearts and achieve nothing.

I assume Jackie agrees and will join me in condemning the killings of over 3900 Palestinians since 2014 including over 800 children, according to Israeli human rights group B’Selem?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Artherton, Belfast BT8

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.