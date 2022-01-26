Chief constable’s remarks about IRA role in murder raise questions about politics in Northern Ireland
A letter from Councillor Stephen Cooper:
Former Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton’s comments about the 2015 murder of Kevin McGuigan, saying it was “sanctioned at senior levels” of the IRA (Ex PSNI Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton: IRA Army Council directed Sinn Fein during Kevin McGuigan murder, January 25, see link below) raise profound questions about the state of politics in Northern Ireland in 2022. Here we had a terror group which the former chief constable says was directing Sinn Fein at the time murdering Kevin McGuigan.
Interestingly, Sir George’s remarks are the polar opposite of what the PSNI said in 2015 when they told us they had “no information” on whether the murder was sanctioned or not.
These comments will reinforce the justifiable perception in many minds that republicans are treated with kid gloves by the police.
Victims of the IRA know that all too often their concerns were brushed aside for the sake of the process. The latest comments about the McGuigan murder will entrench the belief that protecting the process will always come before the need for justice for victims of the Provisionals.
Councillor Stephen Cooper, TUV Strangford MLA candidate
Ex PSNI Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton: IRA Army Council directed Sinn Fein during Kevin McGuigan murder
——— ———
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Visit
now to sign up.
Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.
Ben Lowry, Editor