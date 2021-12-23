Letter to the editor

Within the last few days, we have witnessed the rigging of elections in Hong Kong. Pro-Democracy candidates were prevented from standing and Pro-Beijing candidates took 90% of the seats.

Prior to this, we had also seen pro-democracy media tycoon 79-year-old Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy activists receive severe jail sentences under the draconian national security laws.

The rigging of the LegCo elections has been condemned by the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Why has there not been a similar response from EU member states including Ireland?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nor should we also forget that the Chinese authorities are still preventing Richard O ‘Halloran from joining his family for Christmas once again.

John Cushnahan, Former European Parliament Rapporteur for Hong Kong 1997-2004, Ex Fine Gael MEP and Alliance Party leader

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.