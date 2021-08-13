Christians in the health service will come under increasing pressure to be vaccinated with one of the current doses

Letter to the editor

I am one who has refused the currently available vaccines for combatting Covid-19 infection, not because I am against vaccines but because in the manufacturing of them use was made, in one way or another, of foetal material, either in their production or testing.

I am not too hopeful of this letter being published because such a view is considered ‘unhelpful’ by all who are part of the official drive for vaccination. However, there are Christians in the various branches of the health service who will come under increasing pressure to be vaccinated with one of the currently available vaccines, all of which as we have said have made use, in one way or another, of foetal material. We do not allege that there is any foetal material in the actual vaccine, something constantly denied by way of an answer to any query raised on the subject. This response is mere sophistry and evasion! The vaccine manufacturers which have made use of foetal material in the production of their products, have acknowledged that fact. Just when are ethical vaccines such as ‘Valneva’, ‘CureVac’, ‘GSK/Sanofi Pasteur’, which it is claimed by government sources that millions of doses have been ordered, going to be made available to Bible believers?

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery, Co Tyrone

