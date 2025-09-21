Church leaders: The UK-Ireland Legacy Framework documents should be closely considered by all who have an interest in how justice and truth can best be served

NI Secretary Hilary Benn (right) and Tanaiste Simon Harris (left) after the publication of a new joint framework to deal with legacy. Addressing the past remains a complex, yet vital, responsibility. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A letter from John McDowell, Eamon Martin, Dr Trevor Gribben, Alan Wardlow, Sarah Groves:

The Church Leaders Group (Ireland) welcomes the fact that substantial proposals on how to deal with the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland have been issued.

We urge that the Legacy Framework documents be closely considered by all who have an interest in how justice and truth can best be served. Above all, we owe it to the victims and survivors to ensure that their needs are met with compassion and thoroughness.

It is noteworthy that the Legacy Framework is the result of cooperation between the government of the United Kingdom and the government of Ireland and will require legislation in both jurisdictions for it to be put into effect.

Letters to editor

Just as importantly, it will need the continued cooperation and good will of both governments and of all of us to carry it forward.

Like other groups in wider society, we will examine and consider the framework in greater detail over the weeks ahead, together, and in our individual denominations. In doing so we will continue to support and pray for all victims and survivors who have waited for decades with great dignity and patience for helpful structures to be put in place.

Addressing the legacy of the past remains a complex, yet vital, responsibility for all of us on these islands.

While no framework or legislation will by itself achieve reconciliation, it can open the path to ongoing restoration of relationships and building of trust.