On Monday evening, the members of Tullyvallen Guiding Star Temperance LOL 630 gathered to remember their former members who were murdered in their Orange Hall exactly 50 years ago, on 1st September 1975 by the Provisional IRA. The service to mark the Tullyvallen attack was dignified and moving

An open letter to Mr Adam Smyth, Controller, BBC NI

Dear Mr Smyth,

Earlier this week, along with hundreds of other people, I had the privilege of attending the memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack on Tullyvallen Orange Hall on September 1, 1975.

Letter to the editor

It was truly a very dignified and moving service, impressively conducted by Rev Nigel Reid and organised by the members of Tullyvallen Guiding Star Temperence LOL 630 along with the families of those impacted by that desperately wicked sectarian attack, carried out by the Provisional IRA in South Armagh.

In all, seven members of Tullyvallen Lodge were murdered by republicans between August 1975 and February 1976, five of them in the massacre at Tullyvallen Orange Hall that fateful September night.

The memorial service was conducted in a fitting and appropriate manner with testimonies from those who had been present 50 years ago and reflections from younger lodge members, who relayed the inter-generational trauma experienced by their families and the wider Tullyvallen community since those awful events.

I am also aware that memorial services were held last weekend to remember dearly loved and well-respected individual members of the security forces from south Armagh, who were brutally murdered during the same dark period, again by republicans.

It is my understanding that all media outlets, local and regional, were given advance details of the Tullyvallen service.

Most of them responded, including the News Letter, Belfast Telegraph, Irish News and Irish Times, by carrying reports of the event and coverage of the background to the service.

Indeed, UTV broadcast a very balanced item on their main news programmes.

However, our ‘national broadcaster’, BBC NI, which is publicly funded through the licence fee, chose to completely ignore the event and hadn’t even the decency to mention it on their electronic news service.

My simple question to you, Mr Smyth, as the local Controller of BBCNI, is WHY? As someone who in the past had the honour of representing the Tullyvallen area in both local government and the NI Assembly, I demand a full and public explanation from you on this matter. I believe the people of Tullyvallen deserve it.

Yours etc.