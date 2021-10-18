David Amess was a tireless advocate for the sentient beings that share this planet with us

Letter to the editor

Sir David Amess’s murder has robbed humanity of a decent man, but if animals could speak they too might lament his tragic passing.

He was a longtime supporter of campaigns to ease the plight of non-humans.

His tireless advocacy for the sentient beings that share this planet with us recalled the life our own Richard Martin (Humanity Dick), the 19th century MP for Galway whose efforts led to the world’s first laws to protect animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Amess highlighted the cruelty of puppy farming, fur farming and badger culling and in 1988 he championed a bill that banned the inhumane tethering of horses, donkeys and mules.

As a patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation he helped to raise awareness of the suffering caused to animals for human amusement.

He spoke out against hare coursing decades before it was finally banned in Britain in 2004.

In 1998 he sponsored a parliamentary motion that ripped apart the pathetic arguments in favour of the practice and made a passionate plea of behalf of the gentlest creature in the countryside.

He consistently opposed foxhunting too even when many other Tory MPs supported it and rode to hounds themselves.

Our own politicians could take a cue from this worthy parliamentarian by taking a stand for the animals and backing campaigns to end organized cruelty dressed up as “sport”.

RIP Sir David Amess MP, a man who walked in the footsteps of St Francis.

Thanking you,

John Fitzgerald, Campaign for the Abolition of Cruel Sports, Co Kilkenny

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.